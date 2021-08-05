Harish impresses Oh Manapenne unit with his culinary skills

The eligible bachelor of Tamil cinema, Harish Kalyan floored the unit of his upcoming film Oh Manapenne with his culinary skills.
Chennai: The film which is a remake of Peli Choopulu will have the actor reprising the role of Vijay Devarakonda from the original. Director Kaarthikk Sundar quipped, “Did you hear good or bad things about Harish’s skills? It’s like a two-way sword. There are two different stories to it. He can be too good as a chef and they were amazingly captured in the camera. Things went south as well on the sets. Priya Bhavanishankar cracked up for little things that Harish did—when he even put a smiley using ketchup. So we had to reshoot it. It was great fun on the sets nevertheless.” The director opened up about Harish’s extensive training prior to the shooting. “He learnt the small nuances of cooking from Benagaluru-based Siddhant, who runs the Spitfire BBQ. The film is in the post-production stages and will release soon,” he concluded.
