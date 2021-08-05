Prabhudheva- Santhosh film titled Poikkal Kuthirai

Chennai :

Directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar and produced by Mini Studio, the poster went on to became an instant hit among moviebuffs. “The film is an emotional action flick. I have always wanted to do something different and the script of Poikkal Kuthirai will show the audience another dimension when compared to my previous directorials like Hara Hara Mahadev Ki or Ghajinkanth. The prosthetic leg you see in the poster is what the title denotes to as Poikkal Kuthirai,” Santhosh told DT Next.





The director added that prior to the shoot Prahudheva trained himself to get used to the prosthetics. “It isn’t an easy task to fit the leg inside the prosthetics and keep performing for hours. We managed to shoot it with his cooperation,” he opened up.





On directing Prabhudheva, who himself as delivered blockbusters across movie industries, Santhosh said, “He doesn’t give out an iota of image that he is a star and is someone who has worked with big stars in the country. His humility has made him what he is today,” concluded Santhosh. Poikkal Kuthirai has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson playing female leads. D Imman is composing the music.