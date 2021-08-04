Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan To Star In New Discovery+ Content

Mumbai :

OTT platform discovery+ has announced a host of new projects for the Indian audience. The platform is coming up with new content featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Nora Fatehi, among others.





After the first season of the popular cooking show 'Star vs Food', 'Star vs Food S2' in collaboration with Korea Tourism and backed by Endemol India, will feature celebs like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other prominent personalities.



