Wed, Aug 04, 2021

Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan To Star In New Discovery+ Content

Published: Aug 04,202110:41 PM by PTI

Also, to commemorate the month of Independence, the OTT platform offers a specially curated watchlist including 'Special Operations: India', 'Little Singham Desh ka Sipahi Blockbuster', 'India: 70 Wonders', 'India Marvels and Mysteries', and others.

Sara Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram)
Mumbai:
OTT platform discovery+ has announced a host of new projects for the Indian audience. The platform is coming up with new content featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Nora Fatehi, among others.

After the first season of the popular cooking show 'Star vs Food', 'Star vs Food S2' in collaboration with Korea Tourism and backed by Endemol India, will feature celebs like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other prominent personalities.








