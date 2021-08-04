Wed, Aug 04, 2021

Raashii Khanna To Star Opposite Dhanush In His Next Film

Published: Aug 04,202109:04 PM by PTI

The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Raashii Khanna (File Photo)

