Raashii Khanna To Star Opposite Dhanush In His Next Film

Chennai :

Actor Raashii Khanna on Wednesday said she has been cast as the female lead for an upcoming Tamil film, starring Dhanush.





Currently titled “D44”, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, known for helming movies like “Uthamaputhiran” and “Mathil”.





The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.