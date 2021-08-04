Film Industry Lauds Boxer Lovlina On Winning Bronze At Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made everyone proud by winning a Bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Members from the film industry, among millions of fellow Indians, have taken to social media to congratulate the 23-year-old for her feat.
3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one ! https://t.co/3Nly6NhWM8— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 4, 2021
Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics@WeAreTeamIndiapic.twitter.com/NG0EqQ0Q5H— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021
Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽#boxing#Olympics2020#Olympicspic.twitter.com/9MwTlAE8Nz— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 4, 2021
