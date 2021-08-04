Google Kuttappa has been tweaked to Tamil audience sensibilities: Directors Sabari, Saravanan

Chennai :

The Tamil version stars KS Ravikumar in the lead alongside Tharshan, Losliya, Yogi Babu and Poovaiyaar. The poster was different from the Malayalam version and had the lead cast clicking a selfie with Google Kuttappan. “Not just the poster, the film itself will be quite different from the original. We have tweaked the script to Tamil capabilities. Google Kuttappa will be a wholesome family entertainer that will cater to kids and other age groups as well. We have maintained the crux of the story but the treatment will be different,” say directors Sabari and Saravanan to DT Next.





They say that Google Kuttappa is indeed a huge responsibility as screenwriters. “To remake a Malayalam film and write it in Tamil was challenging. Malayalam films are generally slow whereas Tamil audiences expect a faster screenplay. So, we had to bring in elements that will excite our people,” they open up.





The movie is jointly produced by KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids and Kallal Global Entertainment. “After listening to the story, Ravikumar sir came forward to produce it. Moreover, having been his assistants we are privileged to direct him. He is open for retakes and is a good actor as well,” says the director duo.