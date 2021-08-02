Valimai's 1st single Vera Maari out to mark Ajith's 30 years in films

Chennai :

Titled Vera Maari, this will be Ajith’s intro song in the film. The song is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni and has lyrics penned by Vignesh Shivan. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “Boney Kapoor has released the song on the day that marks 30 years of Ajith so that the fans have an extra reason to celebrate. Vignesh Shivan has penned the lyrics for the song that has a strong message from Ajith to his fans. It is a peppy number by Yuvan Shankar Raja that will make the audience shake a leg to it.” In the song Ajith is seen sporting a black-haired look with a black pullover and jeans. The song’s lyrics are an extension of what Ajith practices in his life—Live and Let Live. The line Yella Payalum Namma Paya Dhaan is a strong statement to his fans and sends out an indirect message to end fan wars on social media and calls for unity.





The team of Valimai will be leaving for Georgia later this week. The movie is in its final stages of shooting. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects the film has Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Aiyyappa, Yogi Babu, and Pugazh in important roles. The film is slated for a release later this year.





Lyrics of Vera Maari:





Vera Maari Vera Maari





Naanga Vera Maari Vera Maari





Yella Naalume Nalla Naalu Dhaan





Yella Neramum Nalla Neram Dhaan





Yella Oorume Namma Ooru Dhaan





Yella Payalum Namma Paya Dhaan





Mela Irukhavana Namba Nalla Kathukho Kooda Irukhavana Natpa Nalla Vechiko Kaala Vaarama Vaazha Mattum Kathuko Kaalathoda Neeyum Oda Othukko





Thaga Thaganu Minnalaam Thenavetta Thullalaam Vala Vala nu Pesaama Velaiya Senja Kada Kadanu Yeralaam Vera Maari Maaralaam Varai Muraiya Maathalaam Nalladhu Senja (2x) Naanga Vera Maari…





Un Veeta Modha Paaru





Ada Thanavey Sariyaagum Un Ooru





Karuthu Solla Naan Gnani Illa





Eduthu Sonna Endha Thappum Illa





Naalaiku Nimmadhiya Nee Iruka





Inaikku Erangi Sethukidanum





Un Ennatha Azhaga Nee Amachikkita Ellamey Azhagagum.. Seriyaagum





Vaazhu Vaazha Vidu Avalo Thaan Thatthuvaam Adhula Kaala Vitta Odachiduvom





Kaala Vaarama Vaazha Mattum Katthukko Kandupudichuta Thaga Thaganu Minnalam (2x)





Naanga Vera Maari (1x)