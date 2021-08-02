Udhaya’s upcoming short film Family revolves around kids

Actor-director Udhaya’s short film is all set to release in a few days. His previous short, Security won awards in as many as five international film festivals. “Like Security, Family too has a message in it.

Chennai : The film deals with how children are impacted when things aren’t smooth in a family. The film revolves around kids and I would be sending it to compete in international film festivals for children soon. The movie will also release in August,” Udhaya tells DT Next. Produced by Jaeshan Studios in association with Sachin Cinemas, Family has actress Poornima Bhagyaraj in the lead role alongside Vijith, Lavanya, Black Pandi, Master Sai Yogin, and baby Trinayani Sharad. “Poornima ma’am plays an important role and I cannot divulge too much about it now. We completed the film in just a couple of days in Chennai,” he adds. Family has music by Edwin Louis while Lawrence Kishore is the editor. “I have also penned the lyrics for a song,” Udhaya says.



Coming from a filmy background and being director Vijay’s younger brother, he says that he shows his family once he finishes the film. “I don’t discuss with them in the early stages and show them the completed product,” he says with a smile. On his future plans, Udhaya says that he is all set to direct a feature film. “A leading production house is bankrolling it and a star will be playing the protagonist. An official announcement will be made soon,” he concluded.