‘Making people laugh is the most challenging job’

Madhumitha says that it was a whole new experience shooting for the show. The first episode will be aired on Colors Tamil channel on Sunday at 7 pm. "The budget and the sets were as huge as it would be for a feature film. Also, the props, costumes and sets helped us in getting into the skin of the character. We were given the liberty to do improvs and be ourselves yet deliver something refreshing for the audience. That is what an actor's job is all about, isn't it?" she asks.









Even as the trio of Kanni Theevu 2.0, Robo Shankar, Madhumitha and Shakeela walked into the office we could see them cracking jokes and having lighter moments. Robo Shankar in midst of all the laugh quickly explains what the show is all about. “Kanni Theevu is a comedy show in which I will be playing King Jalsananda, Madhumitha as Baby Matha and Shakeela as my mom Rajamatha. It happens on an island where you would see three of us performing our duties and host a celeb, who visit our island every week,” he begins and says it’s over to Baby Matha.Shakeela agrees with her co-stars and shares, “We went by our intuition and guts. The entire process was organic as the mannerisms were all situational. We three were given only our part of the scripts and were in for a surprise of what Robo or Madhumitha would do next. I was instantly excited when I heard the concept. And I am overwhelmed that the channel trusted in our abilities,” says Shakila. “Yes, ability. That’s the right word,” says Robo as they burst into laughter.“The amount of English I had to learn for this show was massive. My wife and kids saw me reading English newspapers early in the morning. I revised my dialogues prior to the shoot and was conversing in English to almost everyone on the sets,” he adds.The camaraderie off the camera looks so organic and they say that it has reflected well in front of the camera. “Things on location were quite different. We were a little nervous about how we would deliver the dialogues. Once, we started giving cues to each other we managed to do it in single takes,” says Madhumitha.Robo Shankar, Madhumitha and Shakeela have all had their television stint before their stardom. Talking about it, Robo says, “Having started my career in a comedy reality show to films and now back to television is indeed a joy.” Shakeela says, “Mediums may differ but an actor is an actor whether it is a television show, a theatrical release or an OTT platform.” Robo agrees with her and says, “We might get a platform that is more futuristic than OTT but making people laugh is the most difficult job. Being a comedian has its own challenges.” “I totally agree with you Shankar,” says Madhumitha and adds, “There is one in 10 people who never appreciate good humour. He would be sitting with a straight face even after we crack a good joke and make us feel bad.” Shakeela on a concluding note says, “Kanni Theevu 2.0 will make even that one person with a straight face laugh his heart out.”