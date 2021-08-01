Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ inspired by Justice Chandru’s legal case

Chennai :

The actor is slated to play a lawyer in the movie. According to reports, the movie is inspired by a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K Chandru, in 1993, when he was an advocate. “Justice K Chandru’s inputs added a lot of value in designing Suriya’s character for Jai Bhim. Before the shoot of the film began, I spent a couple of months with him and learned his ideologies and how persistent he was for the cause that he fought for. Several people have raised their voices for the oppressed, but for me it was Justice K Chandru who stood out among them. We also learnt a lot about his frame of mind and his approach towards each case he fought for. It is not about what is written in the book. It is about implying practical knowledge and he did that. Over 40 years, he has stood for them and in Jai Bhim, we have spoken about one such case,” TJ Gnanavel, the director of the film, told DT Next.













The film is produced by Rajsekar Pandian under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Other cast members include Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan.

Actor Suriya with Gnanavel