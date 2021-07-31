Armaan Malik's new Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum' is out

Chennai :

Armaan Malik is quite excited about his new Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum', which is a collaboration with music composer Hiphop Tamizha that released on Friday.





The song is part of the Tamil film 'Aalambana', directed by Pari K. Vijay and starring Vaibhav and Parvati.





The song has been penned by Pa Vijay and composed by Tamizha.





Talking about the song, Armaan said, "The music by Hiphop Tamizha is incredibly captivating and I'm happy to have collaborated with him for 'Eppa Paarthaalum'. It is a very beautiful composition and vibing on it was the most exciting bit for me.





"I can't wait to know what the listeners think about it. I'm truly blessed to have fans who have enjoyed my style of rendition in Tamil, among other languages. Our regional music is our cultural identity and nothing makes me happier than offering people something they can relate to in their mother tongue."