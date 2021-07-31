Karthick Naren and I think alike, says Prasanna

Chennai :

Prasanna looked dapper in a blue shirt and tortoise-shell framed sunglasses as he enters our office. Even before we could settle down he gets excited and starts talking about being a part of it. “When I heard from Karthick Naren about Agni, I was instantly kicked about it. I knew that this will be for the well-being of the industry and that Mani Ratnam sir and Jayendra Panchapakesan sir are coming forward to producing it. None of us took a single penny as a payment for the cause. I am glad to be a part of a film that contributed to thousands of workers in the industry, who have worked round-the-clock for several projects that were on paper to become a reality,” he says.





This will be Prasanna’s second collaboration with Karthick Naren after Mafia. Their episode has been titled Agni and also stars Arvind Swami, Poorna and Sai Siddharth in lead roles. “It would get complicated if I divulge too much about the storyline. I play Arvind Swami’s friend in the episode is what I am entitled to say now. The audience would get to see something like never before in Agni,” he says. The actor also quips about the shooting process and opens up with a smile, “I have quite a lot of English dialogues and had to do it with Arvind Swami. I asked Karthick if I could have a rehearsal with Arvind Swami prior to the shoot so that we are on the same page. However, Arvind said it’s Prasanna and he would like to do it on the sets.”According to Prasanna, his chemistry with Karthick Naren is something that has been organic in the last couple of years.









Prasanna in Navarasa





“Karthick and I know what each other thinks in order to enhance a scene. Our thought process is similar and I have enjoyed working with him always,” he adds. The announcement teaser of Navarasa that will premiere on Netflix on August 6 went on to become a huge hit. Prasanna’s emotion in the teaser was spoken about on social media. “The announcement teaser was shot by Bharath Bala and Pooja Devariya was the performance coach. We had less than two seconds to react as the camera swished past us. While we were brainstorming on what I should be doing, I heaved a sigh with a fish mouth. Bharath Bala asked me: “What did you do now?” I replied saying that I heaved a sigh. He asked me to do the same when the camera panned past me. It’s been captured brilliantly,” he concludes.