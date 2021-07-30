A mid air scare for team Chiyaan 60, returns to Chennai

Chennai :

Little did everyone know that they were in for a shock while the flight was mid air. After flying for 45 mins, the pilots announced that the flight is facing a technical snag.





On board was Dhruv Vikram along with director Karthik Subbaraj's father Gajaraj.





There was a panic among everyone on board. The flight took a detour to Chennai airport immediately and people inside the flight was made to wait at the airport.





After two hours of examining, the flight was cancelled and the team had to return home. Sources say that the team will leave for Darjeeling again on Saturday.