Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release worldwide in January next year

Mumbai :

South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film “Radhe Shyam” will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.





The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.





The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.





“Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” Prabhas captioned the post.





The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.





“Radhe Shyam” is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.