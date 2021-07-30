Gayathrie plays a nurse in GVP- Seenu Ramasamy film

Chennai :

“Gayathrie will be playing the heroine of my film yet again after Maamanithan,” Seenu Ramasamy told DT Next. On choosing the actress Seenu said that Gayathrie fits the bill to play the role across different time periods. “She won’t be playing a run-of-the-mill role. I wanted someone who could play a school girl, a working woman and then a mother. Gayathrie came across to me a as a perfect choice. Also, she is playing the role of a nurse working in Andipatti Government Hospital. This character, like my other films, will the heroine playing a prominent role. It will be an impactful one, so we zeroed in on Gayathrie.” Produced by Sky Man Films International, NR Raghunandhan is composing the music.





“After our National-award winning collaboration Thenmerku Paruva Kaatru and Neerparavai, NR Raghunandhan and I are coming togethet for this rural action entertainer. We are starting the film on August 2 in Theni and will shoot the first schedule for 25 days,” added Seenu.