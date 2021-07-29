Ana de Armas starrer Marilyn Monroe biopic to release in 2022

Los Angeles :

A specific release date in 2022 has not been set yet and is slated it to release on Netflix.





In development since 2010, actresses like Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts were once attached to the project.





Cuban actor de Armas has been a rising star in Hollywood for the past few years with memorable roles in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knives Out," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.



Well, that was abrupt. After being high atop the critical hit parade for films most desired at fall fests, Andrew Dominik's BLONDE, starring Ana de Armas as 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗲, has been pushed into a 2022 release. As MM herself said, "It's all make-believe, isn't it?" pic.twitter.com/FcDaAMgvlA — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) July 29, 2021

The film will also star Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson and Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale.





Netflix has an avalanche of projects waiting in the wings for awards consideration, many of which are undated but expected to drop in the calendar year.





It includes the directorial debuts of Halle Berry titled "Bruised", Rebecca Hall's "Passing", Jeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick Boom!", among many others.





"Blonde" is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson.