Tamil remake of Bollywood hit film 14 Phere on cards

Chennai :

The Kriti Kharbanda- Vikrant Massey starrer opened to positive reviews on Zee5 last week and went on to win critical acclaims on the internet. A source tells us that the remake rights of the film is likely to be acquired by a leading production house and will go on floors later this year. An official announcement will be made soon. Directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani, 14 Phere revolves around love story between two youngsters from different backgrounds.



