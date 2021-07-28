Arun Vijay’s film with Hari goes on floors in Rameswaram

Chennai :

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The team has constructed a set of a huge island near Rameswaram and have been filming important sequences featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavanishankar. The movie will have Arun Vijay in a rural character.” This schedule will be shot in 40 days across Rameswaram, Karaikudi and Tuticorin. The ensemble star cast has Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay and Ammu Abhirami among others. Produced by Drumstick Productions, GV Prakash is on board to compose the music.



