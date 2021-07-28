Arun Vijay’s film with Hari goes on floors in Rameswaram

We had earlier reported that Arun Vijay and Hari are teaming up for the first time for a bilingual. Tentatively titled AV 33 Priya Bhavanishankar plays the female lead. The latest is that the film went on floors in Rameswaram on Wednesday.
Chennai:
A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The team has constructed a set of a huge island near Rameswaram and have been filming important sequences featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavanishankar. The movie will have Arun Vijay in a rural character.” This schedule will be shot in 40 days across Rameswaram, Karaikudi and Tuticorin. The ensemble star cast has Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay and Ammu Abhirami among others. Produced by Drumstick Productions, GV Prakash is on board to compose the music.
