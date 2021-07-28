Jagame Dhanush: 5 times the Superstar made his mark in non-Tamil films

Chennai :





Here is a list of 5 non-Tamil movies he signed up for :





'Raanjhanaa'





Dhanush debuted in this Aanand.L.Rai film in 2013, opposite Sonam Kapoor. He played Kundan, who epitomised an obsessive lover, a character that could be described as a crossover between two iconic Shah Rukh Khan characters in Bollywood: Rahul in 'Darr' and Devdas. Dhanush won the male debutant star award at International Indian Film academy awards in 2014 and earned positive word of mouth for his performance.













'Shamitabh'





Directed by Balki.R in 2014, this film was a satire on gatekeeping in the film industry. Dhanush played the lead role opposite Bollywood’s Badshah Amitabh Bachchan. The movie received mixed reviews. On the fifth anniversary of the release, Dhanush thanked director Balki for giving him “this gem”.













'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'





In this English-French adventure comedy directed by canadian filmmaker Ken Scott, Dhanush played the role of a small town trickster Ajatashatru "Aja" Lavash Patel. The movie was based on the french novel ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir who got trapped in an IKEA Wardrobe’. The film was initially planned to be directed by Iranian director Marjane Satrapi which had Hollywood icons like Uma Thurman and Alexandra Daddario.













'Atrangi Re'





In this upcoming musical drama by Aanand L Rai, Dhanush is set to play as Omar Bhatt opposite Sara Ali Khan and alongside Akshay Kumar. The music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film, which had been delayed due to COVID-19, is expected to release on August 6, 2021.













'The Gray Man'





The film directed by Russo brothers who made four movies in the Marvel universe including Infinity war and Endgame will feature Dhanush in an important role alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans. It would be an action thriller based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greany.





THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better.



Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

After building a strong fanbase first in Tamil Nadu and then across India, Dhanush is slowly sailing outside regional cinema, carrying the cultural roots of the state.