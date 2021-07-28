'Goliath' final season to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24

Mumbai :

The show, which first premiered in 2015, revolves around a down on his luck lawyer, who ends up taking a case against a big corporation. In the final season, Thornton's Billy McBride returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. ''Goliath'' also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.





The Amazon Studios show is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling ('Parenthood'), Geyer Kosinski ('Fargo'), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner ('Boardwalk Empire').