Yogi Babu wants to play vivid characters

Chennai :

Tamil comedian Yogi Babu, who will soon be seen in anthology "Navarasa", says that he is keen on playing a wide gamut of roles on screen like comedians Nagesh and Goundamani.





He says: "Laughter is one of my strongest traits, but I wish to experience heavier emotions. Yesteryear comedians Nagesh and Goundamani are the perfect examples of versatility, they have carved memorable roles from their films. From Goundamani's 'Onna Irukka Kathukanum' to Nagesh's 'Server Sundaram' and 'Neer Kumuzhi', all of these films have a seamless shift of emotions and laughs."





The 36-year-old, who will be seen playing a comic character in nine-part anthology, "Navarasa", seems quite satisfied with his character which is emotional and light hearted at the same place.





"This anthology elicits all of the human emotions in one segment. I have got a chance to play an emotional scene within a comic role. I hope to obtain such roles in the future as well," he says.





"Navarasa" is going to bring out nine different emotions of love, laughter, anger, sorrow, courage, fear, disgust, surprise and peace. It will be streaming on Netflix from August 6.