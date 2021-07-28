Jai injured while performing stunts, continues shooting

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next, Jai said, “There was a fight sequence in which I had to break a bench and a table. While I performed the stunt on the bench, I landed on my right hand which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. All I could realise was my shoulder making a crackling noise.” The actor immediately took a physio session and continued the shoot on Tuesday. “Though the physio had advised rest, I cannot afford to take a break as the location is available for the unit only for a few days. We have completed the fight scenes and are now shooting the subsequent scenes. I am being a little cautious. We are on track and will complete this film in the next couple of weeks,” he added.





The actor will join the sets of Gopi Nainar’s film and also has another project that is written and produced by Atlee and will be directed by his associate.