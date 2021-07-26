Yashika Anand, Jai to Dhruv Vikram: 5 Tamil celebrities who escaped death post road accidents

Chennai :

Here are five Kollywood celebrities who escaped in road accidents:





1. Jai and Premgi Amaren:





In September 2017, Kollywood actors Jai and Premgi Amaren made the headlines when photos of the former’s severely damaged car surfaced online. As per the reports, Jai was on the wheels when the accident happened, while Premgi was in the car as a co-passenger. However, they both escaped with minor injuries from the accident. Reportedly, the police officials imposed a fine amount of Rs 5,000.





2. Nassar’s son Faizal Nassar:





In the year 2014, veteran actor Nassar’s son and aspiring actor Faizal Nassar escaped with severe injuries after a road accident. The car which had five passengers, including Faizal Nasser, collided head-on with a tanker lorry on the East Coast Road near Kalpakkam. Three of them died on the spot. Faizal and his friend Vijay Kumar, reportedly sitting in the back seat, were the only two alive when the villagers of Manammai, rushed to the scene to rescue.





3. Dhruv Vikram:





Actor Ciyaan Vikram's son and budding actor Dhruv Vikram met with an accident in the year 2018 when his car rammed into three stationary auto rickshaws and injured three people. As per the media reports, Dhruv was traveling in his luxury car with three of his friends. Three autos were damaged beyond repair, while one auto driver suffered severe injuries during the accident.





4. Khushbu Sundar:





Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar met with an accident in November 2020 while she was on her way to participate in BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’. The BJP leader tweeted that the accident occurred when a tanker rammed into her vehicle near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu. She escaped unhurt.





5. Yashika Annand:





Actress Yashika Anand suffered grievous injuries while her friend died as their car toppled after ramming the median on ECR on Saturday night (July 24, 2021). Yashika suffered fractures on her hipbone and also on the right leg, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, said sources, adding that she is conscious now. Police sources said Yashika was at the wheel when the accident happened and added that a case has been booked under three sections against the actress, including IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).



