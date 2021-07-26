Dwayne Johnson: All of our daughters are very excited for 'Jungle Cruise'

Los Angeles :

Blunt also shared as to why she is hedging her bet on "Jungle Cruise", she said: "I have all my chips bet on this movie that it will up my cool factor with my daughters finally. They are very excited."





Taking some credit for Blunt's daughters being excited, Dwayne added: "They love me to begin with. They love Moana, they love Maui. But yes, all of our daughters are very excited for this movie!"





The film is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Paying a tribute to where it all started in 1955 as one of Walt's original Disneyland attractions, the premiere of the film took place at Disneyland.





Asked about their favourite Disneyland memory, Johnson said that Blunt rode the Jungle Cruise ride for the first time at the premiere.





Blunt said: "Yes, I rode the Jungle Cruise ride for the first time! I loved it, it was so whimsical, silly and fun. It was beautiful. I had a good time."





"Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.





Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.