Actress Yashika Anand was at the wheel when the accident occurred, faces three cases

Chennai :

Yashika suffered fractures on her hipbone and also on the right leg, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, said sources, adding that she is conscious now. Two other passengers are also out of danger.





Meanwhile, police sources said Yashika was at the wheel when the accident happened, and added that a case has been booked under three sections against the actress, including IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).





The deceased, Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) of Hyderabad, is said to be a software engineer who returned from the US a week ago. She had reached Chennai two days ago to meet her friends, said police. There were two men in the car whose identities are not known.





The accident happened around 11.30 pm near Sulerikadu on ECR when they were returning to Chennai from Mahabalipuram. Other motorists who witnessed the accident rushed them to the emergency care unit at Poonjeri. While Valli Chetty Bhavani was declared dead, the other three were admitted to a private hospital.





Mamallapuram police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, the traffic on the busy stretch was regulated till the mangled remains of the car was removed.





Yashika rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss reality show and has appeared in movies such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu.