Actress Yashika Anand injured, friend killed as car topples on ECR

Chennai :

The deceased Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) of Hyderabad is said to be a software engineer who returned from the US a week ago and reached Chennai Two days to meet her friends, said police. There were two men in thr car, but their identities were not known.





The accident happened around 11.30 pm near Sulerikadu on ECR when they were returning to Chennai from Mamallapuram.





Fellow motorists rescued the victims and rushed them to thr emergency care unit at Poonjeri. While Valli Chetty Bhavani was declared dead, the other three were admitted at a private hospital.





Mamallapuram police have registered a case and further in is on. The mangled car was removed off the road and traffic was regulated.





Actress Yashika Anand rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss reality show and has appeared in movies such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu.





