Vijay Antony to debut as director with Pichaikkaran 2

Chennai :

On his birthday on Saturday, he announced that he would be directing the sequel to Pichaikkaran. “When you asked me that question at the Kodiyil Oruvan interview I least imagined that I would be directing a film in four months. It was an organic process,” Vijay Antony said.





As an actor, one would always see him on the sets of his films discussing scenes with directors and getting engrossed in it. “There is much more to it. It is the writing process I fell in love with before taking this decision. The script started getting better and better which made me decide that I should be directing the story I have written,” he revealed. Having started his career as a sound engineer, then a music director, singer, actor, and editor, he says that writing gave him a different perception of cinema. “I did not see the script of Pichaikkaran 2 like the way I would have as a composer or as an actor. Only when I wrote I understood the flaws I failed to notice as an actor or a musician. This script has shaped up as a complete one. I gave my co-actors the script to read for them to understand because I would be in different moods while narrating and didn’t want them to have an effect on my writing,” he adds.





A poster of the film was also unveiled on Saturday along with the announcement that had goddess Kaali in it. Ask if the film would see Vijay Antony in an aggressive shade in contrast to his subtle nature, he said with a laugh, “I am an aggressive person as well. I don’t think I can be a subtle person.” Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the movie will also have music and editing by Vijay Antony. “This has made it easier for me. We are going on floors in Chennai on Monday,” he revealed. The film will also be shot in Georgia and Calicut among other locations