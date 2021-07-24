Samuthirakani, Riythvika’s next titled Yavarum Vallavare

Chennai :





“Each of us are powerful in our own way. We don’t need someone mighty or a superhero to rise to the occasion and help us out. There is a saying ‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man. That is what the audience would see in Yavarum Vallavare,” he explained. Rajendra also clarified that the film would release once theatres open. “We have shot the film in the outskirts of Chennai and in Thittakudi among other locations,” concluded Rajendra. Produced by Dr. Prabhu Thilak, 11:11 Production NR Raghunandhan has composed the music while GV Prakash has crooned a song.

Talking about the film, director Rajendra Chakravarthy told DT Next, “It will be a mass entertainer with a message. People have a perception that movies with a message do not belong to the commercial entertainer category. I don’t see it that way. Even a comedy film has an underlying message to it.” He said that the title Yavarum Vallavare denotes the power of a common man.