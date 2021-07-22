Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif resume shooting for 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai :

"The new schedule of 'Tiger 3' has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August," a source said.





The source added that Salman is building a physique that he has never carried off before.





"Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There's a reason to this also," said the trade source.





The trade source added: "She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her fittest best on screen when 'Tiger 3' is set to release!"





The source revealed that the film's director Maneesh Sharma has planned some "jaw-dropping" and "hugely risky action sequences".





"Tiger 3" is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first installment "Ek Tha Tiger" directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second "Tiger Zinda Hai" released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.