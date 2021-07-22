It’s not porn, it’s just ‘vulgar’ content: Raj Kundra’s lawyer

Chennai :

Even though the police believe that this is part of a much bigger racket, Raj Kundra's lawyer argued in court that it is incorrect to classify 'vulgar content' as pornography.





Lawyer Abad Ponda said since the laws consider "actual intercourse" as porn these videos should be classified as just 'vulgar content'. “It is incorrect to apply Section 67A of the Information Technology Act on sending obscene material in electronic form with sections in the Indian Penal Code that deal with pornography. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not classified as porn," Ponda said. “Arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot move further without the arrest. In this case, the accused was made to join investigation once he was arrested,” he added.