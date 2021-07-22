Raj Kundra case: How the police exposed the porn film business

A few months back, the police raided the Madh Island bungalow and five people were caught shooting a porn film.
Chennai: The case came to light when a model filed a case with the Mumbai police alleging that she had been approached by businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's close aide Umesh Kamat for a "nude audition". According to her statement, The woman alleged that Kamat took her audition over a video call - during the lockdown - with another man who had his face covered. She claims it could have been Raj Kundra.
Police investigations revealed that the porn shoots took place inside a bungalow near Madh Island, Mumbai. A few months back, the police raided the Madh Island bungalow and five people were caught shooting a porn film.
The police said that aspiring actresses were trapped and coerced into performing for these films. They were approached to act in a webs series, but later on the day of the shoot, the script was changed, and if the women refused, they were threatened and asked to foot the bill for the shoot.
The police inquiry led to the apps on which the pornographic clips were uploaded and shared, especially "Hotshots", and that’s what connected them to Umesh Kamat, who worked for UK-based firm Kenrin Pvt Ltd. Kamat was a former personal assistant of Raj Kundra.
The police believe Kenrin was used to upload the porn clips in order to bypass tough anti-pornography laws in India. The clips were allegedly shot in India, transferred using WeTransfer to the UK and released on paid mobile apps. Based on these findings, Raj Kundra was arrested.
