WATCH: Here's how Ilaiyaraaja reacted when asked his views on remixed songs

Chennai :

The maestro, who has been known to be fiercely protective of his songs, was asked his opinion on remixed songs during the interaction on Thursday morning. To which Ilaiyaraaja laughed and asked, "Why do you listen to it?"





A few years ago, Ilaiyaraaja had released a video warning musicians and singers performing his songs without giving him credit.





He had said, “Music artists, this is a new announcement. For those who wish to sing my songs without my permission, it is only right that you take my permission and follow due procedures. Failure to do so is illegal. Those who sing and provide accompaniments to my songs without my permission need to realise that it is wrong. I would like to inform you that if you do that, action will be taken (sic)."





The music composer had also announced that television channels and FM radio stations should not play his songs without his permission.





On Thursday, he was also asked if he would act in music-related movies and this is what he had to say about it:





Speaking about music helped him during the pandemic, Ilaiyaraaja said that music was the best healer and that he has been working on a few projects. "The work will go on," he assured.



