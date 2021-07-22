Is Shilpa Shetty connected to Raj Kundra’s porn business? This is what the officials say

Soon after Kundra’s arrest, the Mumbai Police started investigating his wife, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty to see her involvement in the case.
Chennai: Businessman Raj Kundra, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty has been arrested in connected with making porn videos and films. His name surfaced when the cops were probing a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films.
The 45-year-old businessman was named as the key conspirator in the case and is said to be involved in streaming of porn videos through an app called ‘Hotshots’. The free-to-download app has been removed from both Apple and Google Playstore now. According to reports the HotShots app, described as the "world's first 18+ app", promoted exclusive photos, short films and hot videos. The pornographic content was being shot at Mumbai’s Madh Island and being marketing through two companies - Viaan and Kenrin. Soon after Kundra’s arrest, the Mumbai Police started investigating his wife, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty to see her involvement in the case. There were also rumours that Shilpa’s images were used to promote the app. However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said in a statement, “We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action.” Interestingly, Viaan is also the name of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s son.
