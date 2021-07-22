High-time we have a music university in Tanjore: Ilaiyaraaja

Chennai :

"Those universities have archived Beethoven'a music collections and have restored and preserved several musical instruments from across the world. We should have one as well in Tanjore as we need to preserve collections starting from Thyagaraja Bhagavathar," the maestro said.





Recently, videos of his granddaughter Ziya Yuvan playing the keyboard went viral on social media. "It's in her genes obviously," he smiled. "She has seen me and Yuvan playing it and has taken it up. When the time comes, I believe we can work together," Ilaiyaraaja added.





Tell him that music was the best healer for many during the lockdown, he replied, "Absolutely. A music is like a new bloomed flower. It should be fresh and people should be able to listen to it even after several years."





Having composed for over 1300 films in 45 years, Ilaiyaraaja told us that he is a work in progress. "I am working on my upcoming projects. The work will go on," he concluded.