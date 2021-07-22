Malaika Arora joins jury of Mrs India Queen

Chennai :

Actress Malaika Arora will be a part of the finale jury for Mrs India Queen 2021- "Pehchaan Meri", which is all set to take place in Goa in October this year. The beauty pageant starts from September 29 while the grand finale is slated to take place on October 3.





Malaika Arora took to her instagram to share the excitement of the news and quoted,"Hii Everybody, I'm coming to Goa to judge the finale of Mrs India Queen and I'm quite excited about it. So see you'll there. All the best Shweta Roy and SR Queen for this wonderful event."