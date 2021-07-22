Thu, Jul 22, 2021

Seenu Ramasamy, GV Prakash come together for their next

Published: Jul 22,202112:22 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor-composer GV Prakash will be seen playing the lead role in an action entertainer directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

GV Prakash and Seenu Ramasamy
GV Prakash and Seenu Ramasamy
Chennai: This will be his next directorial after Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan. Bankrolled by producer Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, the tentatively titled Production No:2 has NR Raghunanthan composing the music. Talking about it Seenu says, “This movie will be different from my previous attempts. Set against the village backdrops, it will be complete action thriller. We are planning to go on floors in August and the movie will be filmed in Theni.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations