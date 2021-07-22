Seenu Ramasamy, GV Prakash come together for their next

Actor-composer GV Prakash will be seen playing the lead role in an action entertainer directed by Seenu Ramasamy.
Chennai: This will be his next directorial after Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan. Bankrolled by producer Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, the tentatively titled Production No:2 has NR Raghunanthan composing the music. Talking about it Seenu says, “This movie will be different from my previous attempts. Set against the village backdrops, it will be complete action thriller. We are planning to go on floors in August and the movie will be filmed in Theni.
