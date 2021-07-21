Memes about links of Raj Kundra's 'work' go viral

Mumbai :

Social media is flooding with memes about content backed by actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested on Monday on charges of producing and publishing pornographic material through mobile applications.





More than the news of the arrest, netizens seem interested about the content Kundra is alleged to have made.





Sharing a meme featuring actor Johny Lever holding a knife in his hand and wearing an angry expressions, a user tweeted: "Le Boys tweeting for link be like : #RajKundra Link kidhar hai?"



Le Boys tweeting for link be like : #RajKundrapic.twitter.com/jFnbSkNyMG — jay aswani (@jay_aswani111) July 19, 2021

Sharing a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, a user wrote: "#RajKundra to Mumbai police now: dukaan jama raha tha, aap log aake berozgaar kar diye."





Another user shared a meme featuring actor Shivaji Satam, which shows him smiling while sleeping. The meme reads: "When you finally get the link of #RajKundra's work."

Another meme featuring Sanjay Dutt's photo in his "Munnaibhai" avatar, reads: "Porn sites gets banned in india, #RajKundra: Tension nahi leneka, apun hai na."





Another meme reads: "Koi Dhakka-mukki nahi karega. Sabko link milega -- #rajkundra."





Trolling Raj Kundra, a user sarcastically wrote: "Everyone is making memes on #rajkundra and trolling him but guys think about the situation his is going through, its really tough time for him and his family... By the way link ho to send karna."