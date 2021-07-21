Andrea-Vetrimaaran film nears completion

Chennai :

The film is based on a short novel titled Thunaivan written by Jeyamohan. We also hear that Vetri is gearing up to shoot his new movie Vaadivasal with Suriya. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film’s shoot will start after the release of Viduthalai. Meanwhile, the ace director is also producing a new movie that has Andrea Jeremiah in the lead. “This untitled female-centric film is directed by one of Vetrimaaran’s assistants and only a few more days shoot is left. The film also stars Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and the team plans to reveal other details in the coming days,” a source told DT Next.





Earlier, Vetrimaaran and Andrea collaborated for the blockbuster film Vada Chennai.