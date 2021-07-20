Big B back on sets of 'Chehre' to shoot for the title track video

Mumbai :

The anticipation for the film has been building up, and when the teaser and the trailer of the film were shared a few months back, the curiosity piqued even higher. As the restrictions on shooting have been lifted again, the team of 'Chehre' is getting back on the sets to make sure that the audience gets their dose of entertainment with this film very soon.





The makers of the mystery thriller film, which is directed by Rumy Jafry and stars Emraan Hashmi along with Big B, have resumed the final leg of the movie. Big B is back in action to shoot for the video of the title track in Mumbai. The video is being directed by Kookie Gulati, who last helmed the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Big Bull'.





Senior Bachchan has recited a poem written by Rumy Jafry for the title track, that has been put to tune by Shekhar Ravjiani of Vishal-Shekhar, with 107 musicians of Prague. Producer of the film, Anand Pandit shared, "This film is extremely special to all of us. We have poured our hearts into it. It is an exciting movie and we have been waiting for over a year to bring it to the big screen for the audience to enjoy it."





He added, "We want to make sure that the experience has everything and that is why this title track video is so important. I am glad that we can shoot with Bachchan ji again for it. We have maintained all safety protocols and are working on making this a memorable shooting experience for all." 'Chehre' will feature Amitabh and Emraan sharing screen space for the first time. While Big B plays the role of a lawyer, Hashmi is a business tycoon in the film. The two play a game of facade to uncover the truth.





Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.