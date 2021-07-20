Ponniyin Selvan part one to hit the screens in 2022

The makers of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on Monday unexpectedly released a new poster from the film. The poster also revealed that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan part one aka PS 1 will release in 2022
Chennai: In the poster we could see the sword facing down with two tigers fighting for the throne and a shield with tiger’s shield that denotes the Chola dynasty. The poster was released while the crew was shooting in Alambara Fort off ECR. A source in the know told DT Next, “The unit will shift to Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad and begin shooting there from August 26 with the full cast and crew for a few days. The team will also shoot in Madhya Pradesh and Chennai before calling it a wrap. 75 per cent of the film is complete and only a little over 40 days of shoot is left.” The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu Ganesan, Jayaram, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Arjun Chidambaram and Ashwin Kakamanu among others in important roles. It is co-produced by Lyca Productions and has music by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. Thota Tharrani is incharge of the art department and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.
