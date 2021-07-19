Elnaaz Norouzi: I've to prove myself among Indian girls who have training and grooming from childhood

New Delhi :

Elnaaz Norouzi, who will be seen in the web show "Chutzpah", has been taking Hindi lessons to hone her dialogue skills, and the Iranian-German actress describes it as a struggle well worth it.





"For two years I took Hindi lessons. In Bollywood, every day is a struggle -- from learning Hindi to learning dance. It's a constant struggle as I have to prove myself among other Indian girls who have all the training and grooming from childhood," she told IANS.





Elnaaz says she wanted to be an actress after watching Bollywood films. Her biggest inspiration is Shah Rukh Khan and as a newcomer, she got a chance to act with him in two advertisements. "Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was surreal. When I met him I realised dreams do come true," signed off Elnaaz.





"Chutzpah" is her third web series, and she was appreciated for her past shows "Sacred Games" and "Abhay".





In "Chutzpah", Elnaaz plays a camgirl. "I am playing a Russian star in 'Chutzpah'. I play Wild Butterfly in the virtual world and Sara in real life. You will see me in two different worlds -- real and virtual," Elnaaz said.





The actress has multiple looks in the series. "I have more than 10 looks. Each day, every look took me three to four hours to get ready. But, I enjoyed doing these different looks. These were very crazy looks that the viewers would enjoy. Nobody has ever done so many looks in one series before," she claimed.





She auditioned for "Chutzpah" from Germany during the pandemic. "When I was selected I had an apprehension over how I would play the role of a camgirl. But the makers presented my role in a very subtle and tasteful manner," she told.





"Chutzpah" is about five individuals who are connected through the internet. It showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.





In the series directed by Simarpreet Singh, Elnaaz is paired opposite Manjot Singh.





In the show, there were no co-actors, as the actors had to act in the virtual world in front of the cameras. "It was a very different experience to only act to the camera. In a film, you have a co-actor to romance, but here I was romancing the camera. It is a different ball game altogether. One has to depend on self-confidence and emotions to act. It is much tougher. It took me some time to get into the new format," said Elnaaz.