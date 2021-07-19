Ayushmann Khurrana posts 'DoctorG' first look from film set

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is a campus comedy drama where Ayushmann will be playing a doctor opposite Rakulpreet Singh.
Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and shared the first look from his upcoming film "DoctorG". The actor is seen dressed in a doctors white coat over a check shirt with stethoscope in his pocket and holding a book titled "Gynecology".
Sharing his excitement, Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram, "Doctor G is ready to leave. Now the shooting will begin! #DoctorG FirstLook". Ayushmann is shooting for "DoctorG" in Bhopal.
