Ayushmann Khurrana posts 'DoctorG' first look from film set

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and shared the first look from his upcoming film "DoctorG". The actor is seen dressed in a doctors white coat over a check shirt with stethoscope in his pocket and holding a book titled "Gynecology".





Sharing his excitement, Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram, "Doctor G is ready to leave. Now the shooting will begin! #DoctorG FirstLook". Ayushmann is shooting for "DoctorG" in Bhopal.