When Karthi surprised Vijay in a Punjabi look

We had earlier reported that the shoot of Vijay’s Beast and Karthi’s Sardar are taking place inside the same studio in the outskirts of the city
Chennai: While the team of Beast is shooting for song sequences, Sardar team is filming an important action sequence. When Vijay heard that Karthi is shooting in the same studio on a different floor, he went to meet the actor but couldn’t find him. To his surprise, a sardar came and hugged Vijay. It was none other than Karthi himself, who was unrecognisable in the Punjabi makeover. Vijay was in awe of Karthi’s look and praised him for his efforts. Both spent some time talking about their films and inquired each other’s family before getting back to work.
