Omar Gooding, Leslee Lewis join hands with Tamil production house

Pop musicians Omar Gooding and Colonial Cousins singer Leslee Lewis have come up with their pop single Entourage that was released a couple of days ago
Chennai: Tamil musician Ashwin Ganesan, popularly known as The ATG has composed the music that is produced by Kyyba Films. Talking about the song, Omar Gooding said, “The song pretty much sums up my life, which is why I could correlate to the lyrics easily. An electrical collaboration with Leslee Lewis and The ATG, the song has gone on to become timeless.” The ATG remarked, “All three of us wanted to give something that is ecstatic and energising. It has a combination of rhythm, rap and pop not only in music but as well as in the vocals. Along with all the aspects I did not want to compromise on the quality as well. So if you observe, the song has different layers altogether.” Tel Ganesan expressing his happiness said, “In a very short time span the song received an amazing response. Due to this overwhelming response, we as a team decided to launch a music video for the song.”
