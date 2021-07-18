He still lives on: Twinkle's emotional note on Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary

Mumbai :

Twinkle shared a throwback video of the late actor on Instagram where he can be seen shooting for a film scene and giving an interview on the set in between shots.





Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote: "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on..."





Rajesh Khanna passed away in Mumbai on July 18, 2012.





Meanwhile, the hashtag #RajeshKhanna trended on Twitter as fans remembered the late superstar and discussed his films.





"Remembering late #RajeshKhanna Ji on his 9th death anniversary. Bollywood's 1st and original superstar. A legend. Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi," tweeted a user quoting Rajesh Khanna from his 1971 iconic film "Anand".

Mentioning another popular dialogue from the same film, another user shared: "Remembering the superstar on his death anniversary #RajeshKhanna well known for his meteoric rise to fame, the adulation he earned will forever enthral his fans and coming generation. The dialogue, 'Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi' absolutely applicable to his real life."