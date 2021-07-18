Hot on OTT: Coming up this week from July 18 to July 24

New Delhi :

NARAPPA (Telugu film on Amazon Prime, July 20) Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam Direction: Shrikanth Addala





The film is a Telugu remake of the Dhanush-starrer blockbuster Tamil movie "Asuran", which was based on the novel "Vekkai" by Poomani. The film revolves around the conflict between a farmer's family and a wealthy landlord who hails from the upper caste.





IKKAT (Kannada film on Amazon Prime, July 21) Cast: Nagabhushana N S, Bhoomika Shetty, Sundar Veena Direction: Esham Khan and Haseen Khan





The Kannada comedy-romance is set during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot revolves around the life of a married couple, who are on the verge of getting divorced but have to spend time together because of the pandemic.





SARPATTA PARAMBARAI (Tamil and Telugu film on Amazon Prime, July 22) Cast: Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar Direction: Pa. Ranjith





This Tamil period sports drama film is set during the 1980s revolving around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and the politics involved in it.





14 PHERE (film on Zee5, July 23) Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan Direction: Devanshu Singh





The social comedy drama film is about a couple who decide to stage two weddings in order to get married. Sanjay, a Rajput from Jahanabad, is in love with Aditi, a Jat from Jaipur. They want to get married, but don't want to hurt their families. So, they plan to get married by arranging a fake set of parents.





FEELS LIKE ISHQ (series on Netflix, July 23) Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad Director: Tahira Kashyap, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Ruchir Arun





The romance-drama anthology series will feature six meet-cute stories from six different directors. The short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connections in unexpected places.





HUNGAMA 2 (film on Disney+ Hotstar, July 23)





Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash Direction: Priyadarshan





The film follows Priyadarshan's 2003 hit "Hungama", and is a remake of his 1994 Malayalam film "Minnaram". The film is a farcical comedy involving two families. It marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty after 13 years.





SKY ROJO season 2 (series on Netflix, July 23) Cast: Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito, Yany Prado Created by: Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato





The high-paced drama documents three women who have been coerced and threatened into working as prostitutes for a vile pimp and their struggle to free themselves of this life.





TED LASSO season 2 (series on Apple TV+, July 23) Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift Creation: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Bendant Hunt, Joe Kelly





It is a sports comedy based on American Ted Lasso, a coach of college-level American football who is unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in association football.





THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER (film on Netflix, July 23) Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner Direction: Augustine Frizzell





The British romantic drama film based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name. A young female journalist in contemporary London uncovers a series of love letters telling the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s and becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.





MURDER IN HILLS (Bengali series on Hoichoi, July 23) Cast: Anjan Dutta, Anindita Bose, Arjun Chakraborty Direction: Anjan Dutta





The suspicious death of a yesteryear star of Bengali cinema threatens to expose the seedy underbelly of serene Darjeeling.





HOSTEL DAZE season 2 (series on Amazon Prime, July 23) Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa Creator: Saurabh Khanna





The first season of "Hostel Daze" had the freshers exploring their newfound freedom in college as they also dealt with the shenanigans of the seniors. In the second season, the tables have turned, and the guys and girls have a chance to let loose and boss around the freshers.





KINGDOM: ASHIN OF THE NORTH (series on Netflix, July 24) Cast: Jun Ji Jyun, Byeong-eun Park, Si-ah Kim Direction: Seong-hun kim





Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman's vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family.



