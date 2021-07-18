'Vikram' first day shoot felt like a high school reunion: Kamal Haasan

Chennai :

The film, produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was announced last year on his birthday on November 7.





Touted as an high-octane action drama, the Tamil-language movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of "Master" fame.





The 66-year-old actor will be sharing the screen space with two of the South cinema's biggest names -- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.





Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Haasan shared a video from the film's first day ceremony, held on Friday.





In the 49-second clip, Haasan, Sethupathi, Kanagaraj and the crew of ''Vikram'' are seen performing puja and setting the camera at the office of Raaj Kamal Films International.





''Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly a year,'' Haasan tweeted.





''I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr. Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil,'' he added.





Responding to the veteran actor's post, Kanagaraj said the most memorable moment of his life was to say 'action' to Haasan.





''Saying the word 'Action' to you is surreal to me sir... Will preserve this memory forever and ever! Thank you & more love to you sir," he said.





Last week, Haasan and Kanagaraj had shared the official poster of the film on social media.





The poster features Haasan, Sethupathi and Faasil's in monochrome close-up shots.





''Vikram'' is expected to be released in 2022. Anirudh Ravichander is creating the music score for film while Girish Ganagadharan is the cinematographer.