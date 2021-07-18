Over 150 vaccinated at drive organised by actor Shirish for public, journos in Chennai

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next, he said that around 170 people were vaccinated on Saturday. "General public and journalists who needed their first dose and were due for the second dose were vaccinated. It is high time that we vaccinate people in mass numbers to avoid the spreading of COVID," he told us. The actor added that he will be setting up another vaccination drive next week. "Cinema industry needs to get back to normal as there are lots of stakes involved. That would be normal only if technicians come to shoots. Hence, we will be vaccinating FEFSI employees soon," he added.





On the work front, Shirish has a web series with Priya Bhavanishankar and Pistha. "We are in the post-production stages and I'm also awaiting the release of Pistha in theatres," he concluded.