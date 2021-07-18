It is important to tell people about family values: Director Sarkunam

Chennai :

This untitled project has a huge star ensemble of Raj Kiran, Radikaa Sarathkumar, RK Suresh and Singampuli among others in prominent roles. "The story is set in the backdrop of Thiruvaiyaru where Nadu Cauvery flows by. The film will revolve around family emotions and will metaphorically relate to a tobacco plantation," Sarkunam told DT Next. Sarkunam said that Raj Kiran will sport a special look for the film. "He will be seen sporting a full beard for the role," Sarkunam revealed.





The film will go on floors in the first week of August. “We are planning to wrap up the shoot in a single stretch for about 50 days. We are finalising the heroine and will make an announcement in the coming week," Sarkunam opened up. All his films are high on family values and traditions. He feels that it is important for a filmmaker to take such content to the audience. "Emotions always work well with people. Also, today's generation needs to know about family values," he added. Produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions the film will have music by Ghibran.