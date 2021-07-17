Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are not engaged

Washington :

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement rumours have already set the internet ablaze since the pictures of the couple's recent weekend together in Las Vegas went viral on social media, but the rumours have proved to be wrong- and here's is why.





Travis' daughter, Alabama, posted a "So happy for you guys" photo of him and Kourtney smiling, which flamed the rumours leaving fans suspecting that the couple was engaged to be married.





However, TMZ spoke to multiple sources close to the couple who all denied the rumours saying "Travis and Kourtney are a happy couple, but he didn't put a ring on it. Yet."





And for why Alabama posted the pic, the sources said, "She's happy to see her dad happy."





Kourtney herself added the engagement buzz when she posted a picture of herself with a ring on, recently on Instagram. Later, it was noticed that the ring was on her right hand, which certainly looked like the engagement ring type.





However, it seems like not every person is a major ally of the couple, especially Travis's ex-wife, model and actor Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares his two young kids.





The 46-year-old model recently made headlines when she accused the Grammy nominee of taking part in an extramarital affair with Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian during their marriage - and blamed Kim for allegedly being the reason for their divorce.





However, a source close to Kim revealed to Page Six, "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship."





The insider added, "Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]. They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn't be happier for them."





Moakler and Travis married in 2004, parted ways in 2006, and finished their divorce in 2008.





Kourtney has never been hitched, yet she shares Mason, Penelope and son Reign with ex Scott Disick.





Page Six revealed that Travis and Kourtney have been friends for over 10 years yet began dating in January.





The record producer Travis Barker said in March that he liked dating a lady with kids, revealing to Drew Barrymore, "I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."